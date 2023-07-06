She Got Accused Of “Ruining” Steve Irwin For Her Friend’s Teenaged Daughter After Talking About The Time She Met Him

This 38-year-old woman recently got to visit one of her friend’s homes to stay the night. And while she was there, she realized that her friend’s daughter, who is 13, spent a few hours watching old episodes of the TV show “The Crocodile Hunter” with Steve Irwin.

That sparked a conversation between her and her friend, and she found out that the teen had become pretty interested in wildlife and nature. That’s why her friend got their daughter some of the old episodes to watch.

Anyway, she actually thought that was really cool– especially because she grew up near Beerwah, Australia, which is close to the Australia Zoo.

So, she went there a lot in her younger years and even got to see Steve in person a few times for talks and other small group gatherings before she moved to the United States for work.

After she told her friend that, they thought her stories were awesome, too. And her friend even told her that she should definitely tell the teen about the experiences.

So, later that evening, she decided to head into the living room to talk to her friend’s daughter.

“I got to see Steve a couple of times before he died, and later Bindi,” she told the teen.

At that point, her friend’s daughter became super excited and started asking her a ton of questions.

She wound up talking about how Steve had seemed like a great guy. She also discussed everything she could remember about the animals.

