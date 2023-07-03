She Got Into A Fight With Her Brother-In-Law After He Woke Her Up So She Could Cook Him Dinner

Have you ever had to deal with someone who has a very old-fashioned sense of gender roles? Like, someone who believes that women should stay at home to cook and clean while men go to work?

One woman recently got into a fight with her brother-in-law after he woke her out of her sleep so she could cook him dinner.

She’s a 39-year-old doctor and has two 12-year-old sons with her husband, Tom. Unfortunately, they just lost their home due to a fire. While they sort out their insurance situation and look for a new place to live, she and her family have been staying with Tom’s brother Sean and his family.

“I don’t like Sean as he believes in traditional gender roles in a household,” she said.

“We have had issues since he realized I would keep my maiden name at work, which I informed him was none of his business and my personal choice. He works full time, and his wife is a housewife.”

Things got more tense with Sean after her sons were born because he expected her to quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom. However, Tom became a stay-at-home dad, much to his brother’s disapproval.

Over the years, Tom spoke to Sean about his comments, and he’d only give them grief occasionally. It took Tom going back to work for Sean to finally stop voicing his opinion.

“Tom and Sean are very close, and I would never tell him to stop talking to him, but I personally interact as little as possible with Sean,” she explained.

“My sons’ school and Tom’s workplace [are] walking distance from Sean’s house, which is why I agreed to stay and [deal] while we get back on our feet, as it is temporary.”

