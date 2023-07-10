She Got Kicked Out Of Her Friend’s Bridal Party And Asked To Leave The Bachelorette Party Over A Rumor, So She Asked For Money Back From The Bride

Have you ever been in a bridal party or a groomsman and didn’t get along with someone else in the wedding?

One woman recently got kicked out of her college friend’s bridal party after another bridesmaid spread a petty rumor about her and one of the groomsmen.

She is close to a good friend from college who is getting married. She was asked to be her friend’s bridesmaid, and she gladly accepted because she wanted to help her celebrate her big day.

The role of bridesmaid certainly was difficult, as she had to spend a lot of money on the events leading up to the wedding, like the bachelorette party, which was a big group trip that included the groom and groomsmen.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t aware that one of the other bridesmaids was a rumor spreader.

She had interesting connections with other members of the wedding party. One of them was a groomsman who she had a summer fling with back in college. That groomsman is currently dating another one of the bridesmaids.

When that bridesmaid found out about their former fling, she started freaking out. Although she and this guy hadn’t spoken in two years, the bridesmaid started panicking when the groomsman asked about her. That’s when she decided to spread a rumor.

The night before their big bachelor and bachelorette group trip, everyone from the wedding party went to a bar. A different groomsman, a married guy she didn’t know, approached her at the bar and chatted with her for a bit. It was totally innocent, and nothing romantic happened between them.

However, the angry bridesmaid decided to tell other girls in the bridal party that she and this married groomsman actually hooked up after meeting each other in the bar.

