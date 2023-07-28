She Had To Break The News To Her Sister That Her Boyfriend Isn’t Invited To Her Wedding, Because Their Relationship Started As An Affair And He’s Also Not A Nice Guy

This 29-year-old woman had to break the unfortunate news to her sister, 28, that her boyfriend is not allowed to come to her upcoming wedding. Her sister, who she’d chosen as the maid of honor, didn’t take the news well.

In response to hearing this, her sister was incredibly angry, refusing to attend her bachelorette and bridal parties, and hasn’t done anything to help with the wedding planning process.

Her sister feels like it’s unfair, considering that other people are bringing partners that they’ve been dating for a shorter time than her sister and her boyfriend.

But she has understandable reasons for not wanting her sister’s boyfriend at the wedding, and that includes the way the relationship started in the first place, eight months prior.

“When they met, she was already engaged to her partner of 10 plus years, whom all of my family loved deeply. She met her new boyfriend at work. She was engaged, and he was married. Essentially, they both had affairs and left their partners to be with each other,” she explained.

Even though their relationship started off as an affair, her sister and her boyfriend basically live together.

They have gone on trips together, and her sister wants to marry him someday. However, he’s still in the process of divorcing his wife.

Not only does she not like her sister’s boyfriend because of the way their relationship started, but she also doesn’t like who he is as a person.

She asked him what his intentions were and why he broke up with his wife. According to him, his wife had forced him into a relationship, and he didn’t believe in love until he met her sister. She wasn’t buying it and felt like his words were both “immature” and “manipulative.”

