She Had To Deal With An Angry And Aggressive Bridesmaid After Her Bridesmaid Couldn’t Be There When She Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

Some brides planning their weddings find that members of their bridal party put up a bigger fuss over the big day than they do.

One bride had to deal with an angry and aggressive bridesmaid after she couldn’t be there when she picked out her wedding dress.

She’s 27 and got engaged this year. One of her bridesmaids is her 22-year-old friend, Evelyn. Evelyn wanted to be with her when she went wedding dress shopping and suggested they go when two of their other friends would be in town visiting.

“Days before the appointment, Evelyn sends a text that she won’t be able to make it anymore,” she said.

“This bridal salon and most others closed by 5:00 pm or 6:00 pm on weekdays. The four of us were traveling on Friday, so Thursday was the only time that worked for the girls visiting from out of town.”

Evelyn had already gone to an earlier dress appointment with her, so she figured she wouldn’t mind missing this one.

During this appointment, she ended up finding her dress. Another bridesmaid named Nina sent a text in their bridal party group chat that they may have found ‘the dress,’ and the only thing Evelyn said in response was, “Interesting!”

She bought the dress at the appointment and had plans with Evelyn and their other friends to hang out later that night.

“I was excited to show her my dress when she got there and tell her that I did buy it,” she recalled.

