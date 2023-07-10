She Has A Recipe For A Spicy Yellow Watermelon Salad

Do not buy your side salads from the grocery store deli if you want to have the ultimate summery salad experience!

Instead, try your hand at preparing this unique salad that features juicy, sweet watermelon paired with the fiery heat from some jalapeños.

TikToker @kbgoats is sharing her recipe for a spicy watermelon salad. If you make this, she guarantees that you will be invited back to every cookout you’ve ever attended.

Start by cutting up a yellow watermelon. From the outside, a yellow watermelon looks exactly like a red watermelon.

But on the inside, the fruit has a bright golden hue!

Red and yellow watermelons both taste similar, so you are more than welcome to use a regular red watermelon for this recipe. But if you can find a yellow one to use, you’ll definitely be providing more of a shock factor.

Watermelon is an iconic summer fruit, but I’m willing to bet that not many people out there know yellow watermelons exist.

It’s a bit sweeter than the red melons and tastes almost like honey. You may need to hunt around your local farmer’s market or a specialty grocery store for one.

Next, slice the flesh of the watermelon into two-inch cubes. You’ll need four cups of watermelon. Dice up two jalapeños, half of a red onion, and half a cup of basil. Arrange everything into a bowl.

