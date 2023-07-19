She Has Some Great, Accessible Tips On How To Have A Glow Up This Summer

I don’t know if this has only happened to me, but sometimes the middle of the summer will hit, and I realize I’m not feeling my best.

Sometimes we go too hard at the beginning of the summer and forget to take proper care of ourselves. We sleep in whenever we can, go out for as long as possible in the evenings, and spread ourselves a little too thin while trying to have as much fun as possible.

By the middle of the summer, I sometimes feel like I need a “glow up” or some kind of reset to carry on.

Thankfully, TikTok creator Ally (@ally.renee1) has shared some great, accessible tips for how to have a summer glow up and feel your best for the rest of the season.

Ally’s first tip is a classic one – drink water!

It’s especially important to stay hydrated during these warm, humid months, as we’re sweating a lot more.

A beach day is quite dehydrating, even if you spend most of your time sitting in a chair. Ally also recommends adding some form of electrolytes to your water intake throughout the day to stay extra hydrated and energized.

Ally’s next summertime glow-up tip is to make sure you have a night routine and stick to it, no matter the circumstances. When we’re lacking sleep, everything gets thrown off.

“You guys need to figure out a night routine that’s gonna get you settled down,” says Ally.

“If you need to put your phone away an hour before bed, do that.”

A great pampering glow-up essential in Ally’s view is to get your nails done. A fresh set of clean, precise nails will make you feel amazing. Ally prefers very clean, short, simple nails, but pick out whatever kind of manicure that makes you feel good.

