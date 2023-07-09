She Has Spent Over $20,000 On Her Special Needs, Reactive Dog, And She’s Struggling With Where To Go From Here

If you’re a dog owner, chances are, you feel like you’d do anything to give your furry friend a happy life.

Some people adopt a dog and find out it has health issues later on, which can be a tremendous challenge.

One woman is distraught and unsure of what to do after bending over backward to try and give her special needs dog a good life.

“My dog is a special needs, reactive dog,” she explained.

“She has debilitating anxiety. She takes four to five medications to manage her anxiety every day. It is over a dozen pills that I have to give her, spaced throughout the day. I have accepted this is how our life will be, and this is what she needs from me.”

Her dog has seen multiple veterinarians and specialists, who say her behavioral issues are due to her slow development. Although her dog is two-years-old, she still acts like a young puppy with extreme anxiety.

She works a shift-based job and makes a good amount of money. She’s spent over $20,000 to make accommodations for her dog, but nothing has seemed to work.

She has consulted veterinarians about behavioral euthanasia, which would involve humanely putting her dog down to relieve her suffering.

However, the doctors felt that the longer she’s on her medicine regimen and receives more training, the better she’ll get.

