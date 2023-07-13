She Kicked Her Boyfriend’s Sister Out Of Their Apartment Because His Family Kept Showing Up Unannounced To Watch TV Or Make Food, Even When She And Her Boyfriend Weren’t Home

This 24-year-old woman recently moved in with her boyfriend, John, who is also 24. John is originally from India, but he moved to the United States to first attend college before starting to work.

So, she moved into his apartment in New York City, and everything was great at first. Well, except for one issue: she realized that, over the past few months, her boyfriend’s family members kept coming over to the apartment whenever they wanted.

Apparently, while most of John’s family is based in India, various family members have since moved to New York City over the past couple of years to attend school or work.

That’s why five of his family members now live in the city. And even though she is unsure of John’s exact relationship with each person, he apparently treats them all like siblings.

“Despite an age range of 18 to 32 years between the five of them, with none of them being his real sibling,” she added.

And over time, after the five family members moved to New York City, they just started showing up at the apartment whenever they pleased. John even gave them keys, so they literally went in and out of the apartment throughout the week.

She detailed how sometimes, her boyfriend’s family members just go over to watch TV or make food– even when she and John are not home! Other times, John’s family will sleep over in the guest room.

“This was incredibly jarring for me because it felt like there was no privacy left to be within the house when all these people could just come in, borrow things, use the apartment, and leave,” she explained.

“It’s not that they made a mess or broke things, but it was just them using our apartment as their own.”

