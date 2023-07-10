She Left Her Boyfriend Because He Wouldn’t Marry Her After Already Being Together For Eight Years

This 25-year-old woman began dating her 29-year-old boyfriend, Rick, when she was just 18.

And since then, they have obviously grown and matured a lot as individuals. They also started to plan for a future together and even intended to have kids sometime within the next couple of years.

But she had one firm boundary– they needed to get married before eight years of being together.

“Why? Because if you don’t want to marry someone after being together for that long, then why stay together at all?” she reasoned.

According to her, she and Rick had built a solid life together. Her boyfriend made six figures working in the tech industry and also currently owns a consulting company.

At the same time, she works in marketing and also owns a drop shipping business.

So, in her mind, everything had been going wonderfully.

“But despite being financially-stable, emotionally-developed people, Rick would not marry me,” she revealed.

She asked him about the topic for months on end, wondering if she had done something to make him not want to tie the knot with her. She also questioned whether Rick found her unattractive all of a sudden.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.