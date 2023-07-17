She Met A Guy Who Treated Her Like They Were Third Graders On The Playground Before Asking For Her Number

As girls, we were told growing up that when a boy picks on you, it means he has a crush on you. But now that we’re older, we know it’s a harmful narrative perpetuating the cycle of violence toward women.

A TikToker who goes by the handle @youcancallmesmack is detailing the time a guy expressed his infatuation with her by treating her like they were third graders on the playground. Seriously, it was like he never evolved past elementary school.

One weekend, she was hanging out with her friends. They were at a bar, listening to music, when some friends of a friend showed up.

One of the friends she didn’t know very well started chatting with her from across their table. He was polite, asked a lot of questions about her life, and seemed to take a genuine interest in her.

She returned the questions but misunderstood what his profession was. Immediately, he snapped and began clamoring on about how she got it all wrong and that the job she had mistaken his for actually earned significantly less money than he did.

His behavior suggested that he was incredibly offended. He even announced what she had said to their other friends. The manner in which he spoke was as if she had committed the worst crime imaginable.

After that, she was no longer interested in talking to him and tried to keep her distance. She didn’t mind being corrected, but the way he went about it was extremely rude.

Later in the night, he signaled to her from across the table that there was something on her hands. As she looked down to see what was on her hands, he reached over and flicked her nose upward.

She was stunned into silence. But after the initial shock wore off, she went back to her business. Then, when she was conversing with some other people with her back turned, she felt a tap on her shoulder.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.