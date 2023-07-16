She Really Likes A Guy She’s Seeing, But Thinks It’s Weird He Never Takes Her Out On The Weekend

This 36-year-old woman recently met a guy, who is 34, on a dating app. So, they went on a first date on a Thursday night, and their first encounter with each other went “alright.”

She did sense some nervousness, but she also thought the man was a good guy. He was a great communicator, seemed interesting, and she was attracted to him– which was a plus.

That’s why she decided to give the man a second chance, and they went out on another date the following Thursday.

“It was much better. I think we were both more relaxed, and it was also at a bar with games, so we were playing around and eventually sat down on this comfy bench where we snuggled a little,” she recalled.

So, she and the guy went on a third date, which was also– surprise, surprise– on a Thursday. But their third date also went wonderfully and, according to her, was even more fun!

She really appreciated that the guy was a consistently good communicator, too. However, just last week, she started to feel a bit hesitant about one recurring date characteristic– they never, ever went out on the weekend.

That’s why, the next time they wanted to hang out, she suggested that they meet up on a Saturday night or go out to brunch on a Sunday. This was the first time she ever proposed meeting up on a weekend.

But, the guy claimed to have run into some old friends who he was going to reconnect with on Saturday.

So, she left it alone. Yet when Sunday morning came around, the guy texted her and made no mention of brunch.

