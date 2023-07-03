She Recently Met A Guy Who Seems Like He Has No Ambition, But She Also Can’t Tell If She’s Being Too Judgmental

This 28-year-old woman recently met a 32-year-old guy, and they wound up bonding over their passions– including hiking and other kinds of outdoor adventures.

She thinks that the guy is sweet, too, and believes that they get along really well.

“I enjoy discussing [things] with him, and we have a lot of fun together,” she said.

“I feel like I am with a member of my family when I am with him, and the attraction is through the roof!”

However, there is one main problem: the new guy she’s seeing is not ambitious whatsoever.

Right now, she earns nearly three times more than the guy– who is a hiking guide taking home a salary that is just barely above minimum wage.

And for the moment, she claims that the guy’s current situation is fine. But whenever she asks him about his career and overall life aspirations, she isn’t met with many– or really any– goals.

Instead, the guy tends to just be vague. He also states that his ambition is to just “be happy.”

“At least he has no debt,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.