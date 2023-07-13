She Snapped At A Hairdresser Who Kept Constantly Asking For Her Permission When Cutting Her Daughters’ Hair

When you were a kid, did your mom ever order your hairdresser to give you a haircut you hated? Some parents have the opposite experience and stand in a hair salon cringing as the hairstylist gives their kid a hairdo they can’t stand.

One woman recently had a poor experience in a hair salon after a hairdresser constantly asked for her permission while cutting her daughters’ hair.

She has two teenage daughters. One is 14, and the other is 17. Each of her daughters has a unique hairstyle.

Her youngest has half of her head shaved in an undercut style, and her oldest has been asking for special styles for years.

While she’s not the biggest fan of her daughters’ hairstyles, she is very insistent on letting them do whatever they want with their hair.

“Frankly, I don’t care what they do with their hair,” she explained. It’s hair, it grows back, and it’s on their head, not mine.”

The other day, her 14-year-old said she needed a haircut, so she brought her to a chain hair salon. As she parked her car, her 17-year-old pulled up next to her in the parking lot and said she needed a haircut, too, so the three of them went inside together.

“The 14-year-old told them what she wanted and showed them a picture,” she recalled.

“They turned to me and asked if I was okay with it. I said whatever she wants, I’m fine with; they cut it and asked if I was okay with it.”

