She Snapped At Her Sister-In-Law And Told Her She Should Stop Eating So Much After She Consumed $400 Worth Of Her Groceries

Splitting grocery bills with someone can sometimes get tricky. We all have different appetites and needs, so sharing groceries with a partner or roommate who eats significantly more than you can be frustrating.

One woman snapped and told her sister-in-law she should stop eating so much after she and her niece ate about $400 worth of her groceries.

She lives with her husband and three children. Two months ago, they had a significant change in their household after her 43-year-old sister-in-law and 12-year-old niece moved in with them.

Her sister-in-law is going through a rough divorce. She lost everything to her ex-husband and had nowhere else to turn.

She and her husband were very gracious with her sister-in-law and have covered most of the household expenses so she doesn’t have to. However, she does expect her sister-in-law to pay for her own groceries.

“I didn’t like the idea of eating together due to their history with food,” she explained.

“I don’t know how to put it nicely, so I guess I will go blunt. [She] and her kid never stop eating. They both have severe health issues, as both of them combined are over 600 pounds and live a very fat-positive life.”

While she understands how someone else raises their kid is none of her business, she thinks the way her sister-in-law is raising her niece is messed up, as she’s a great kid but weighs over 200 pounds and has health issues because of her weight.

Instead of striving to make a healthy change, her sister-in-law still insists on practicing “body positivity” in all the wrong ways.

