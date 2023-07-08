She Stalked Her Husband For Over Two Years Before They Officially Met, And She’s Planning To Finally Come Clean And Tell Him The Truth

This 24-year-old girl got married to her husband, who is 28, about a year and a half ago. But she actually stalked him for two and a half years before they ever officially met.

She saw her husband for the first them when she was a freshman in high school; meanwhile, he was a freshman in college.

Her husband had been taking his dog on a walk at the park when he stopped to talk to her brother because they just so happened to have gone to the same high school together.

“That was the moment I became hooked,” she recalled.

“That same day, I found his Instagram, his family’s social media, and also where he lived since my brother offered to walk him home while I tagged along.”

Then, by the time she got back to her own house, she was certain that she wanted him. But, due to the four-year age difference– with her being 14 and her current husband being 18– she knew she needed to devise a plan.

She soon learned that her now-husband’s younger brother was just one year below her. So, the next year, her husband’s brother would be going to her high school as a freshman.

She realized that she needed to become friends with the younger brother in any way possible while she was a sophomore. And she did.

It took until about halfway through her junior year for her and her husband’s brother to become best friends. Then, she was regularly invited over to his house for hangouts and got to become friends with her current husband’s mom.

