She Started Crying After Finding Out That Her Family Booked A Vacation To Greece And Didn’t Include Her

How would you feel if your entire family was going on a vacation without you?

One young woman recently had an outburst after finding out her family booked a vacation abroad and didn’t include her.

She’s 22-years-old and has been working a full-time job ever since graduating college when she was 18.

She no longer lives with her family, which consists of her mom, dad, and two younger siblings. Despite that she doesn’t have any big commitments other than work, her family has been excluding her and counting her out of many things, especially vacations.

Her family has gone on five trips without her in the last three years. Last year, her family booked a cruise, which was her dream trip.

Before booking, they asked her if she’d like to go and if she’d pay for her ticket. She said yes, but then didn’t hear from them until later when she found out they booked themselves a cheap room deal on the cruise and didn’t get a room for her.

Since then, her family has been telling her they always figure she’s busy with work, which is why they don’t tell her about their vacations.

Her family has also used excuses, saying they booked a cheap trip deal last minute, which is why they didn’t consult with her.

The other night, while visiting home, her family announced they were flying to Greece the next morning.

