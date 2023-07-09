She Started Dating A Guy She Thought Was Her Dream Partner, But Then He Suggested She Give Her Daughter Up For Adoption

I can’t imagine being a single parent, finally meeting someone you’re really into, only for them not to like your kid.

One woman’s situation is even worse, as she started dating a guy she thought was her dream partner. Then, he suggested she give her daughter up for adoption because she was born out of wedlock.

She’s 28-years-old and has a three-year-old daughter. She was never married to her daughter’s father, and now he’s out of the picture.

Ten months ago, she started dating a 33-year-old guy and was really into him.

“I know in my heart that I am deeply in love with him,” she said.

“He has everything that I have ever dreamed of having in a life partner. We have amazing chemistry, he’s incredibly reliable, and he’s financially stable. Not to mention my three-year-old daughter has become really attached to him.”

Unfortunately, her hopes of being in a long-term relationship with this guy shattered after he said something that shocked her.

She noticed that her boyfriend started acting distant around her, which was odd because he’s usually great at communicating his feelings.

She asked him if they could sit down and have a conversation about what was going on and give him an opportunity to express himself. Now, she regrets asking.

