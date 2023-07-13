She Told Everyone That She Was An Exotic Princess, And She Had Been Kidnapped By Pirates Before Jumping Overboard And Swimming To Shore

Have you ever heard the story of Mary Willcocks or the ‘Princess Caraboo of Javasu?’

If you haven’t, buckle up because it’s quite fascinating.

In 1817, a cobbler in the village of Almondsbury, Gloucestershire, England, was walking around when he saw a woman who looked ragged and disoriented wandering on the road. She was wearing exotic clothing and had a turban on her head. She certainly did not look like anyone he had seen before.

The mysterious woman did not speak English and couldn’t communicate with the cobbler, so he and his wife took her to the Overseer of the Poor, Samuel Worrall. Samuel could not get through to the woman either but eventually figured out she responded to the name Caraboo.

Finally, after taking the woman to an inn to stay in, she pointed to a painting of pineapples and said, “ananas,” which means pineapple in several languages.

Samuel eventually turned her in to the local authorities, and she was put in prison. While there, she met a Portuguese sailor named Manuel Eynesso, who understood her language and could translate her story.

The woman told him that her name is not Caraboo. Caraboo was the name of her country, and she was a princess. According to the so-called Princess Caraboo, she was born on the island of Javasu in the Indian Ocean. She had supposedly been captured by pirates who took her on a long voyage. When the pirate ship reached the Bristol Channel, she jumped overboard and swam to shore.

Upon hearing her story, police released the princess from prison, and she returned to Samuel’s home, where his wife, Elizabeth, was thrilled to have a “royal” staying in her home. For ten weeks, Elizabeth showed off the princess to local dignitaries and impressed the local elite.

Princess Caraboo was an impressive house guest, as she knew many skills that were exotic to the village residents. She was an archer, knew how to fence, was great at swimming, etc.

