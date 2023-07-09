She Told Her Best Friend She Couldn’t Attend Her Wedding If It Was On One Specific Date Due To Work, Yet Her Friend Chose That Wedding Date Anyway And Is Now Furious That She Can’t Go

This woman is a freelance photographer, and it has always been her dream to shoot at festivals– with her biggest goal being to cover the Glastonbury Festival.

“For the last two years, I have been hired by the BBC to cover a smaller stage,” she said.

And not too long ago, one of her best friends– who she hangs out with multiple times a week– got engaged and started to plan a wedding. So, her best friend showed her a few dates that a venue had available for next year and asked when she was available.

At that point, she looked the dates over and told her best friend that the only date she couldn’t attend the wedding would be June 29– due to Glastonbury. She also reiterated how important that job is for her to both maintain her current work relationships and hopefully land a role covering a larger stage in the future.

“It also looks so good to other clients and pays a good amount of money, and there are so many people waiting to take your spot if you ever turn it down,” she explained.

“I basically replaced a girl who couldn’t do it one year, and they hired me instead of her the second year.”

Anyway, after telling her bestie all of that, she assumed everything was fine and that her friend would just pick one of the other wedding dates.

Well, now, her friend is preparing to finally send out the wedding invitation, and she found out that the event is on the one date that she cannot attend. What’s even worse is that her best friend is upset that she cannot be there!

And she is also upset because, first of all, her friend could have picked a different date when she was free since she told her friend ahead of time. Plus, she genuinely wanted to go. But now, she feels heartbroken that she cannot attend since she loves her friend.

