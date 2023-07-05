She Took Some Photos Of A Guy While They Were Out On A Dinner Date, But Then He Took Those Photos And Used Them On His Dating Profile Even Though They Organized A Second Date

Girls are often accused of being the most confusing gender, but the truth is guys are equally guilty of mind-boggling behavior patterns. Sometimes, guys do stuff that girls just don’t get.

TikToker Thalia (@lovingthalia) is explaining how a guy she was seeing had used the photos she took of him on his dating profile. Is that strange, or what?!

So she had matched with this guy on a dating app, and their chemistry was great from the get-go. They texted and called each other often and always had killer conversations.

Eventually, he told her that he wanted to take her on a date. He sent her a dinner reservation for two and planned to pick her up from her place.

On the day of the date, they were having a fun time and listening to music during the drive. Thalia really likes photography, so she decided to take some photos of him after they arrived at the spot.

The pictures she took were flawless, and he looked extremely handsome in them. He also snapped some shots of her, and they each ended up posting their photos on social media.

Not even a week later, Thalia noticed that he used one of the photos she had taken of him as his profile picture on the dating apps.

Meanwhile, he was still texting and calling her, saying how he couldn’t wait for their second date. So she was receiving some mixed messages from him. Thalia settled this once and for all and confronted him about the photo.

She sent him a screenshot of his new profile picture, stating that it was pretty weird that he had used a photo she had taken. He started getting a little cocky and went on and on about how good he looked in the picture.

