She Upset Her Ex-Fiancé When She Contacted The Woman He’s Currently Engaged To So She Could Deliver A Gift His Late Mom Left With Her

Have you ever connected with someone your ex-partner entered a relationship with after you broke up? It sounds odd, but it’s happened before.

One woman recently upset her ex when she contacted his current fiancée so she could deliver a gift his late mom left with her.

She’s 30 and used to be engaged to Anthony, who’s 32. Their relationship ended four years ago, and they never had a wedding. It was a painful split, as they had known each other since high school.

“I moved across the country when I moved out of our shared home,” she said.

“We cut contact following our split and have remained no contact ever since. We have mutual friends still, so I occasionally receive updates about his life, and I am sure he receives the same.”

Five years ago, while they were still engaged, Anthony’s mother, Liz, passed away due to illness. Before she died, Liz left a gift for her to give to Anthony on his wedding day since she knew she wouldn’t be there. She stored the gift with some of her things and forgot about it during their breakup and her big move.

But recently, she found out that Anthony is engaged to a woman named Beth.

“My first thought was that I am really happy for them and wish them all the best,” she recalled.

“I then was thinking about our canceled wedding and his mom. I really loved her like a second mom, and I was struck with the sinking feeling that I still had the letter and gift from her and that I had never returned it to the family.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.