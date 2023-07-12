She Wants A Gold Wedding Dress And For Her Guests To Wear White, But Her Sister Thinks This Is Insane

When you’re planning your wedding, you’d like to think that you can do whatever you want because it’s your special day, right?

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for many people, and there are couples out there who have to deal with many opinionated friends and family members who try and take control of the occasion.

One woman is planning her dream wedding but is getting a lot of grief from her sister for her wardrobe choices.

She’s 24 and getting ready to marry her 26-year-old husband in December.

She is super excited to get married in a fabulous wedding and openly admits that she and her future husband love being the center of attention, so they want to go all out.

She and her fiancé want to break tradition and wear something more elaborate than a tuxedo and white wedding gown on their special day.

“We decided that instead of having me in a white dress like all the other white dresses and him in the same tuxedo as every man in attendance, it would look really spectacular if we both dressed head to toe in gold,” she explained.

“What we want is for all our guests to wear either black, white, or grey and for us to be the only ones wearing color.”

She loves the idea of being surrounded by a sea of guests in monochrome colors while she and her husband look magical in gold.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.