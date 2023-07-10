She Wants To Attend Her Sister’s Wedding, But Her Sister’s Future Mother-In-Law Thinks She Will Just Get Drunk And Ruin The Entire Event

Due to a lot of mental health issues, this 26-year-old woman has been an alcoholic for years. But, she has since begun to recover, and she is extremely happy with her progress thus far.

“I’m not perfect, but I’m getting there!” she said.

Her 24-year-old sister is also very proud of her, and they have been best friends throughout the whole process.

Being that her sister is getting married very soon, she was also asked to be the maid of honor at the event. While she was extremely excited and accepted the special role in her sister’s wedding, though, her sister’s soon-to-be mother-in-law has been an absolute nightmare.

She recently received a bunch of text messages from her sister’s mother-in-law insinuating that she should not go to the wedding. Apparently, her sister’s mother-in-law is afraid that she will get drunk and “spoil” her soon-to-be brother-in-law’s special day.

But she claimed that, no matter how she was feeling mentally, she would never, ever do that– especially at a wedding. She knows how disrespectful that kind of behavior would be.

That’s why she wound up responding to her sister’s mother-in-law and claiming that she wouldn’t get drunk. She also pointed out how the woman had no right to tell her not to attend her sister’s wedding.

Regardless, her sister’s mother-in-law fired back even more text messages– claiming not to trust her because of how “loud” and “outgoing” she can sometimes be.

“Seriously though, my sister’s mother-in-law has never even seen me drink alcohol, and neither has my sister’s fiancé,” she revealed.

