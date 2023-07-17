She Was Hanging Out With A Guy Who Mentioned That He Was A Rapper, And Then He Played One of His Songs While Trying To Get Her To Hook Up With Him

A word of warning–this bad dating story is hilarious and will have you laughing out loud. So make sure not to read this story while taking a sip of water if you’re somewhere that’s not appropriate for a spit take to occur.

TikToker Riya (@badgalriyriy) is talking about the time she hung out with a guy who turned out to be a rapper.

So she was at this guy’s apartment, and they were just chatting with each other when out of the blue, he mentioned that he was a SoundCloud rapper.

She asked him more about it to be polite, but apparently, he wanted to show off his skills rather than just tell her about it because he told her to wait as he got up from his seat.

He put on an instrumental beat in the background, and when he returned, he put his arm around her, looked her straight in the eye, and started freestyle rapping.

Riya stared back at him with a stunned expression on her face as he belted out lyrics in an attempt to woo her. The rapping lasted for about two minutes, but for Riya, it felt like an eternity.

Finally, the track ended, and she was relieved since she thought he was going to stop rapping. But her relief was short-lived. The situation only grew worse.

One can only assume that his freestyle demonstration must’ve given him a boost of confidence because he then played one of his pre-recorded tracks and tried to hook up with her to his music!

Obviously, he had no chance with Riya, and she left his place completely shell-shocked.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.