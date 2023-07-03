She Was Thinking She Wanted To Go Out On A Second Date With A Guy, But Then At The End Of Their First Date, He Made Her Pay For Most Of The Food They Ordered For Dinner

Have you ever gone on a date with a guy you were excited to meet, but then they said or did something that made them totally undateable? That’s what’s called getting “the ick.”

TikToker Viv (@vivlaughloves) is sharing how she developed “the ick” after a guy made her pay for most of their meal.

So she went on a date with a guy to the museum. Viv had purposefully chosen to go to the museum that night since free entries were being offered. While they were there, he asked her if she wanted to do something else after the museum.

Viv hadn’t eaten, so they decided to grab some food. She picked a restaurant where the dishes ranged between fifteen to twenty dollars.

They ordered three items from the menu to share. One plate was fifteen dollars, the second was around seventeen dollars, and the third was about eighteen dollars.

He also ordered a beer while Viv got a diet soda. The date itself went fine; they were having decent conversation. Plus, he was super attractive.

In her head, Viv was contemplating going on a second date with him. But in all honesty, she was getting a little bored.

The date could’ve been going better, and she was slightly disappointed about that. So she excused herself to the bathroom and decided to text a guy who had ghosted her two weeks ago.

Shortly after returning to her date, their waitress arrived at their table and asked Viv’s date if he wanted to do one bill or separate checks. He told the waitress he would pay for his beer and the wontons.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.