She Was Trying To Hook Up With A Guy, But As Soon As He Told Her He’s Convinced The Earth Is Flat, She Couldn’t Do It

There is a growing number of people who believe that our planet is flat, even though loads of evidence out there states otherwise.

One woman went on a date with a guy who turned out to be a flat-earther.

A TikTok creator named Syrah Kai (@syrahkai) is describing the time she was trying to hook up with a guy, but he ruined his chances with her after telling her that he was convinced the earth was flat.

Whenever she has ignored her gut feeling on a date, it has ended hilariously wrong.

A year ago, Syrah had just gotten out of a relationship. One night, she was sitting in the bathtub, crying about how badly she wanted to hook up with someone.

There was a guy on Tinder she had matched with that she was thinking about meeting up with, despite the fact that she was also questioning his character.

He didn’t seem like the brightest person, and she thought he was a bit odd. Their conversations had also been pretty boring. But he was into fitness and went to the gym often, and that’s just what Syrah was looking for that night.

The guy messaged her, asking if she wanted to hang out. She agreed to meet up with him. But within the first five minutes, Syrah had already written this guy off.

They went to the beach to smoke, and as they were smoking, Syrah made a joke about how smoking too much can cause you to question what’s real or not real.

