She Went On A Bowling Date With A Guy Who Had Stains On His Shirt, And It Instantly Destroyed Her First Impression Of Him

First impressions carry a lot of weight. And when you’re on a date, the stakes are even higher. People rely on first impressions to determine whether or not they want to pursue a romantic relationship.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @specialagent.am is talking about how she went on a date with a guy wearing a shirt dotted with rows of stains, which instantly destroyed her first impression of him.

So she had been talking to this guy periodically for a couple of months, and eventually, they made plans to go bowling together. At the time, she was 21-years-old, and he was around 24 or 25.

When he came to pick her up for their date, he stood outside his car, waiting for her to come out. You would think that he would’ve opened the car door for her since he was already up, but he did no such thing.

After that, she wrote him off and didn’t really pay much attention to him. She simply just sat in his car, scrolling through her phone.

When they reached the parking garage, she hung back to see if he would open the car door for her this time. Again, he failed to do so, and she ended up getting out of the car herself.

Once she exited the vehicle, she noticed he had stains all over his shirt, as if he had been slurping up spaghetti like a 2-year-old.

It didn’t appear to her that he had even attempted to get the stains out and clean himself up. Instead, it seemed like he had spotted the splotches on his shirt and shrugged it off. Immediately, she became disgusted by his sloppiness.

Anyway, they walked over to the bowling alley, where his friend was waiting outside. His friend headed inside first, holding open the door for him. He went in second and pushed the door open for her to walk in last.

