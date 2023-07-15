She Went On A Couple Of Dates With A Guy, But After She Slept With Him, He Said She Wasn’t Attractive But He Did Find Her Cute With Her Clothes On

This young woman went out on a couple of dates with a 33-year-old guy, and then they did wind up sleeping together.

On all the dates they went out on, she thought he was nothing but polite and kind. Although she says he’s not considered attractive by conventional standards, she did like him and was into him.

The night that they hooked up, this guy slept over at her house afterward. The following morning, he pretty much complained the whole time about one of his exes that had dumped him 3 years back, which she did find to be a big old red flag.

As soon as this all went down, it dawned on her that he was just not the guy for her. When she had that realization, he ended up saying something similar to her, so she knew this was just not going to work out at all between them.

Several days after that interaction, she thought it would be a good idea to send him a message to clarify her feelings about them.

“So a few days later, I just text him and just reassured him that I don’t want a relationship, but if he ever needs someone to talk to, he can message me (I was thinking of all of the things he was talking about, and he seemed so stressed and was genuinely just offering a sympathetic ear, I do empathize with people easily),” she explained.

“He responds with, “Yeah, I don’t want to sleep with you. I don’t find you physically attractive, you were cute with clothes on, and having lights off helped, but I struggled even getting [excited].”

She was absolutely horrified by that, as telling a woman that she’s not attractive after sleeping with her is one of the cruelest things she thinks a man could ever do.

She also just cannot believe that he would degrade her body after she was so vulnerable with him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.