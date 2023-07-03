She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Already Ordered Food For Himself Before Asking If She Wanted To Play A Drinking Game

When your date is purposely evading conversation, pressuring you to drink alcohol, and just generally behaving like the opposite of a gentleman, you should run far and fast.

TikToker Ansa Edim (@ansa____) is sharing how she went on a first date a few days ago with a guy who ordered food without her and forced her to play a drinking game with him.

So she had been talking to a guy who seemed really cool and like someone she could be friends with, which is an important aspect that she looks for when dating.

However, when she met him on their date, he was not who she thought he was. He was socially awkward, barely acknowledged her arrival, and had already ordered some food for himself.

Then, he insisted that they play a drinking game together. He had already downloaded an app for this very purpose and customized it with their names.

The game required them to take turns answering questions about each other. And if they gave the wrong answer, they would have to take three sips of their drinks.

Ansa tried to hint at the fact that she wasn’t interested in playing a drinking game. She would much rather have a regular conversation. So she asked him how to win the game and when it would end.

When he wasn’t picking up on her hints, she finally asked him outright if they could just chat normally. But he didn’t want the fun to end and continued on with the drinking game.

Ansa attempted to engage in deeper conversation with him outside of the app to get to know him a little better, but he was not having it.

