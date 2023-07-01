She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Took His Shoes Off In A Movie Theater Before Making Her Split The Bill For Dinner When She Didn’t Order Any Food

TikToker Lucy Appleton (@lucyappleton21) is talking about the most terrible date she’s ever gone on. When she hears the words “worst date,” this story was the one that came to mind.

During the date, the guy took his shoes off at the movie theater, then made her split the bill for their meal even though she didn’t order any food.

So, it was a first date to the movies. When it came time for their date, he bought the movie tickets and suggested they head to the store to buy some sweets and snacks for the movie.

Lucy understood why he would want to go to the store for snacks because the ones sold at the theater were always way too expensive.

But in her opinion, a first date is not an occasion where you should be concerned about saving a few extra bucks. She felt that he wasn’t trying very hard to impress her at all.

After selecting their snacks, he indicated that Lucy should pay for them since he covered their movie tickets. Lucy agreed but was slightly disappointed about the way the date was turning out so far.

When they returned to the theater and found their seats, she was instantly thrown for a loop. Once he sat down, he took his shoes off and propped up his feet onto the seat in front of him.

Lucy was stunned into silence and didn’t know what to do or say. She was definitely cringing on the inside, though, because it just was not proper movie theater etiquette.

It didn’t help that the movie they watched was the worst film she had ever seen in her entire life. And throughout the movie, he never even attempted to put his arm around her or hold her hand.

