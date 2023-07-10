Being rude to the waitstaff at a restaurant is a surefire way to make your date disgusted with you. TikToker @gambababe is talking about how she went on a dinner date with a guy who was incredibly rude to the waitress and kept sending food back to the kitchen.

He also tried to order lamb at a fish restaurant, if that gives you any further indication of how bad things went.

The only reason she had even agreed to go on this date in the first place was that he was moving to another state the next day.

So they decided to go out to dinner the night before he left the state. On the day of the date, he called her at 6 PM and told her to be at the restaurant in an hour and a half but meet him there fifteen minutes before.

She said she would meet him at 7:45 PM. However, he texted her at 6:30 PM, saying he was already on the way.

She pointed out that it was still an hour before the agreed-upon time, but he said that he didn’t want to miss their table.

Fifteen minutes later, she arrived at the restaurant. However, she didn’t see him. She texted him, asking where he was, but he didn’t reply.

Just as she was about to give up and leave, he showed up. While he was at the bar eating oysters, he informed her that his niece used to work at the restaurant and claimed he could get them a table immediately, to which she rolled her eyes.

As they waited by the bar to be seated, he kept trying to offer oysters to everyone. Finally, they got to their table. Once there, he tried to order lamb even though they were at a fish restaurant, and then he was shocked to find out they didn’t serve lamb.

