She Went Out To The Movies With A Guy Who Brought His Friend, And Then She Walked Out After Saying She Was Going To The Bathroom

First dates can be awkward in general, but when a guy brings his friend along without asking you first, it’s a total turn-off and no longer feels like a real date.

Usually, it’s understood that a date involves two people who are trying to get to know each other. Bringing a friend makes the situation become instantly weird and uncomfortable.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @danimhappyaz is detailing how she walked out of a date at the movies after the guy brought his friend with him.

So her friends had encouraged her to pick someone who was not her usual type to go on a date with, which in hindsight, was a huge mistake.

She normally goes for bald guys over six feet in height. But this time, she took the advice of her friends and chose someone different.

She met this guy at the movie theater, and he was so nervous that he couldn’t even make eye contact. While they were there, his friend showed up.

And it wasn’t just a case of him happening to bump into a friend who would disappear once they greeted each other. This was no chance encounter. His friend introduced himself to her and stayed put.

When the friend asked how she was doing, she responded by bursting into laughter because she didn’t know what else to do.

Then, after settling into their seats, she somehow ended up sitting between them. Things couldn’t get more awkward!

