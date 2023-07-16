She Yelled At Her Parents After They Wouldn’t Pay A $450 Medical Bill For Her Sister Who Is In College, But Meanwhile Her Mom Has No Problem Spending A Lot of Money Taking Them Out To Dinner

One of the most intimidating things about getting older is having to cover your own medical bills. But if you’re a teenager still living with your parents and suffering from a condition you can’t control, you think you wouldn’t have to be responsible for paying any medical bills by yourself, right?

One young woman recently yelled at her parents after they refused to pay a $450 medical bill for her younger sister, who is a teenage college student with intense sciatica.

She’s 23, and her sister is a 19-year-old rising college sophomore. Her sister has sciatica which has, unfortunately, only gotten worse over time.

Anytime she’s visited her sister over the last year, she’s been visibly in pain, breaking her heart.

Their parents are divorced, and her sister has been living with her mom while she’s home from school for the summer.

“A few months ago, after doing a few other things for her sciatica that did not help, she decided to do this new experimental treatment [and] surgery to try to help the pain,” she explained.

“She is on my mom’s insurance, which isn’t the best.”

Their mom’s insurance is covering the cost of the treatment and surgery, but her sister has racked up $450 in co-pays and consultation fees.

Her sister is a full-time student working a service job, so she doesn’t have $450 of her own. Thus, she began a horrible journey of trying to get money from her parents.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.