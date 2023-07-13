She Yelled At Her Stepmom That She Would Never Be Her Real Mom, Which Caused Her Stepmom To Call Her An Ungrateful Brat And Storm Out Of The House

When this 17-year-old girl was just 10-years old, her mom was deported. Given these circumstances, her dad was provided full custody of her. Then, her dad broke up with her mom and began dating a new woman about a year later.

Her dad wound up marrying the woman, who then became her stepmother.

However, she claimed that she and her stepmom have always had a strained relationship ever since she was young.

And according to her, this strain was due to the fact that she still stayed in touch with her biological mom, and her stepmom would always try to intervene.

For instance, she regularly talked on the phone with her mom. But, her stepmom still tried to become a parental figure in her life– even though she never viewed her stepmom as anything more than her dad’s wife.

“I think because of this, my stepmom started resenting my mom and tried having me cut contact with her multiple times, which never worked,” she recalled.

And just yesterday, this years-long issue finally came to a head.

It all began after her maternal aunt invited her on a trip to her mother’s home country to see her mom. She immediately said yes, and was excited to tell her dad about the news.

Now, at first, her dad was unsure about her traveling to visit her mom. But he eventually said yes and agreed to let her go with her aunt.

