She’s 25 And Lives At Home, But Her Mom Is Driving Her Crazy Wanting To Know Where She Is At All Times Along With Details Of Her Dating Life

This 25-year-old girl still lives at home with her 49-year-old mom, and she says that she has not yet moved out because they live in a city that’s completely unaffordable.

She honestly doesn’t mind living at home with her mom, and she just started her first job after graduating from college.

She does intend to move out somewhat soon, but until then, it’s going to be a struggle dealing with what her mom is now doing.

“With that being said, I feel that my mom is crossing boundaries with me,” she explained. “We are very close, and I keep her updated on most of my life.”

“I am actively dating right now, and I go out on dates quite often. She always asks pressing questions about the guys I go on dates with, even though I don’t always feel like sharing because I’m not sure if I like them enough to tell my parents about them.”

“Last night was my final straw. I got ready to go on a date, and she asks me with who. I didn’t feel like sharing.”

She was really irritated by this, so she told her mom she was going out with just her friends. Her mom could tell she wasn’t happy with her question, so her mom responded back that she’s a brat.

Her mom then said she had to have some kind of a guilty mind for not wanting to tell her the truth about who she planned to go out with that night.

A day later, her mom is now ignoring her completely and won’t even look in her direction.

