She’s 29-Years-Old And Has Never Had Her First Kiss

This 29-year-old woman thinks that she is a well-adjusted, successful person. She has a bunch of great friends, a wonderful family, and plenty of hobbies.

She is also quite good at her job as a resident doctor and doesn’t have many characteristics that society tends to “judge harshly,” or that might cause her to struggle when building relationships.

Yet, at the age of 29, she has never so much as kissed another human being– let alone have a relationship or engage in any kind of physical affection.

“I’m not particularly good-looking, but I’m not like offensive to the eyes or anything,” she said.

Still, she has not had her first kiss– not even like an elementary school romance or anything like that.

Sure, she has been on dates with two different people before. The first date was with a good friend who, on paper, seemed perfect for her. But, after actually going out with them, she didn’t feel any physical attraction to her friend.

And the second person she went on a date with happened to be a friend of a friend who she liked in the beginning. However, the person wound up having a lot of baggage from past relationships that got in the way.

So, aside from these two people, she feels like the theme of her personal life has simply been “indifference.”

Less than ten people have ever expressed interest in her, and she feels like people just never give her a second thought.

