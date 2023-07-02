She’s A Female Pilot, But She Was Called A Flight Attendant By Someone Who Works At The Airport And Clearly Knows Better

A 22-year-old female pilot was mistaken for a flight attendant by an airport employee who should’ve known better.

In a short clip, Sabrina Johnson (@sabrinaleej) is pictured in the cockpit of a plane wearing her pilot’s uniform. The caption reads: “It’s jarring to me because they work at an airport. You know what the pilot uniforms are.”

The accomplishments of women are often belittled, so it’s no surprise that mistaking a female pilot for a flight attendant is a common occurrence.

Somehow, people can’t seem to get it through their heads that women are also capable of commanding an aircraft.

In a follow-up video, Sabrina clarified that being labeled as a flight attendant wasn’t the main issue. The problem arises when her efforts toward becoming a pilot are dismissed by ignorant folks.

“Being called a flight attendant is not an insult. It’s an insult when it’s used to try to put me down after all my hard work. When you do that, you are insulting both me and the flight attendants,” she wrote.

Sabrina started her flying career when she was just 14. At 16, she was already flying solo. Then, she became a private pilot at 17 before even graduating high school. After high school, she went to college, where she graduated at 20.

By the time she finished college, she was a certified flying instructor with her helicopter private pilot license, commercial license, and degree. She also had a job offer lined up from her current airline company.

When she was 21, she went through more training and finally became an airline pilot! Now, she has just turned 22 and is working on becoming a helicopter flight instructor.

