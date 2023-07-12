She’s Dating Her College Boyfriend After Separating From Her Husband, But She’s Repulsed By His Poor Hygiene

There are few worse dating scenarios than when the person you’re dating is really great but has terrible hygiene.

One woman has reconnected with a college ex after separating from her husband. While she’s been enjoying dating him, she’s repulsed by his lack of personal hygiene.

She’s 36-years-old and has recently separated from her husband. She started going out with an ex from her first year of college.

Although they don’t live in the same area, they see each other whenever possible. He’s very sweet, kind, and attractive, which is very refreshing for her after being unhappy with her ex-husband.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend has a big problem. He stinks.

“I should be happy, but he smells so badly,” she said.

“We just took a week-long trip together. I noticed that his breath was bad enough that it made kissing him unpleasant unless it was in the tiny window after brushing his teeth but before breakfast, or right at bedtime, when unfortunately the other issue of his body odor was at his worst.”

Throughout their trip, she’d offer him multiple mints and pieces of gum each day, but he’d only accept them occasionally.

While she tries to brush her teeth or use mouthwash after every meal, he only does it once a day. She also found out that he hasn’t been to a dentist in years, despite the fact that he has great dental insurance.

Her boyfriend started wondering why she wouldn’t kiss him that much on their trip, and she started getting too anxious to tell him it was because his breath was foul.

