She’s Desperate To Move Out Of Her Family Home After Being Treated Poorly, But Her Mom Flipped Out When She Mentioned This

I always empathize with young people who are desperate to move out of their family homes as soon as possible.

One teenager is desperate to move out of her family home after being treated poorly but has been met with disdain for wanting to do so.

She’s 18 and lives with her mom, 25-year-old sister, and grandma. She feels her home has been a bad environment for the last three years.

“My sister will mentally and emotionally hurt me, my mom will manipulate me to get anything she wants, [and] my grandma acts like I’m her nanny,” she said.

“You can see why I hate it here.”

A lot of mistreatment from her family over the years has been making her want out for a while, but the last straw happened recently when her sister revealed she was pregnant and told her she expects her to take care of her nephew as soon as he’s born.

A friend recently offered her to stay at their home, which would be great, but she has a few reservations.

For starters, when she told her mom she was offered to live somewhere else, her mom flipped out. She threatened to take her off her health insurance plan, cut her off financially, and end communication with her.

When her sister caught wind of what was going on, she said she’d never be able to be a part of her nephew’s life.

