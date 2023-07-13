She’s Discussing How She Has Learned To Be Less Emotionally Reactive And Explosive So She Could Adopt A Gentle Parenting Style

TikToker Sabriena Abrre (@sabriene_abrre) is discussing her journey of healing her inner self and how she has learned to become less emotionally reactive and explosive.

So she grew up in an emotionally abusive household where yelling was the main form of communication. Hitting, spanking, punishments, and gaslighting were also things she frequently experienced throughout her childhood.

Her journey of emotional healing started when she had an out-of-body experience one day. She was eight months pregnant with her daughter and had been yelling at her husband for some reason she now can’t remember.

But as she was yelling, she had a flashback of her mother yelling at her father. And then, she had a vision of her grown-up daughter yelling at her partner in the future.

Afterward, she felt an intense need to change, which led her to work on herself and adopt a gentle parenting style. Fast forward to four years later, and it’s rare for her to yell or become emotionally explosive.

She began by educating herself, devouring books, podcasts, and videos. She learned that her emotional reactions happened because she was acting on feelings she didn’t know how to deal with. She was also conditioned to react in an explosive manner because her parents did it, too.

Understanding the research and science behind it made her more motivated to change. It helped her see how her behavior would impact her kids in the long run. Here’s the process she followed to become less reactive.

First, name the emotion you’re feeling. In the beginning, she couldn’t even decipher what she was feeling. One minute she would be happy, and the next, she would be agitated.

To help you name your feelings, identify the trigger that caused your shift in emotion. If she felt happy, something would happen that made her feel unheard and attacked, which led to agitation, so she reacted by yelling.

