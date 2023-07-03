She’s Dishing About The Worst Coworker She Ever Had, And This Girl Happened To Be A Pathological Liar Who Stole Money From Her And Left A Mess In Her Bathroom

If you’re a mom, you’ve definitely undergone the unpleasant experience of cleaning up human feces without getting paid for it. But have you ever cleaned up after a coworker?

TikToker Lily Engler (@2leg1t) is a bartender, and she’s dishing about the worst coworker she’s ever had. This coworker was a pathological liar, stole Lily’s money, and left a bathroom mess in her trash can.

As soon as this coworker started working at Lily’s job, there were already tons of red flags. First of all, she told Lily that her brother was in Blink 182 and would constantly lie about her age.

When she and Lily first met, she told Lily she was 28-years-old. Then, her birthday rolled around, and Lily wished her a happy 29th birthday.

However, Lily’s coworker was offended and told Lily she had just turned 27. Lily thought she had gotten the ages mixed up, but months later, her coworker mentioned she was 25.

At one point, Lily came across her social media account and saw that her coworker had posted a profile picture of herself at her senior prom in 2008.

After doing the calculations, Lily determined her coworker was actually around 33-years-old. And on top of being a pathological liar, she would also steal Lily’s tips.

One night, Lily and her coworker were working a shift together, and they ended up finishing their work early. She asked Lily if she could visit Lily’s new apartment since she hadn’t seen it yet.

Lily agreed, so they went back to her place. After hanging out for about an hour, Lily’s coworker decided it was time to leave. Before she left, she asked Lily if she could use her bathroom. Of course, Lily said yes.

