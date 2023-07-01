She’s Distraught That Her Brother’s Refusing To Introduce Her To His Kids Because Of Her Medical And Mental History

Many of us believe that nothing is as important as family. But sometimes, as life progresses and we get older, family relationships get more complicated, and certain relatives treat you differently.

One woman is distraught after discovering that her brother refuses to introduce her to his kids because of her medical and mental history.

She’s 33 years old and has a brother who’s 40. Her brother is married and has two kids, a three-year-old and a six-month-old.

Her brother hasn’t reached out to her in years. She’s made many attempts to reconnect with him so they can be close and she can meet his children. However, her brother has adamantly kept his distance from her. She recently discovered that he had kicked her out of their family group chats on all different platforms, and her mom found out why.

She has an extensive medical history and has been through a lot over the past few years. She’s very reliant on her mom for help getting to appointments, paying her bills, etc.

Some of her ailments include lupus, fibromyalgia, endometriosis, seizures, brain surgeries, uterine cancer, movement disorders, etc. She’s currently on twelve medications and has accumulated thousands of dollars in medical bills. Because of her seizures, she hasn’t been able to work, although she is currently working on getting her Ph.D.

As a result of everything she’s been through, she was diagnosed with PTSD from medical and childhood trauma in 2017 and has had periods of erratic and chaotic behavior. However, after seeing a psychologist for a while, she believes she’s gotten much better.

Despite all of this, her brother believes she is severely mentally ill, so he refuses to get in touch with her and introduce her to his children.

“Mom asked why he thought I had a mental illness, and he said it’s because I rely on her too much and I clearly ‘need’ her,” she recalled.

