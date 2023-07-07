She’s Explaining How To Make People Instantly Like You Through Just Five Small Gestures

It’s easy to get carried away with grand gestures when you’re trying to get someone to like you, but sometimes, the best way to impress people is through small, simple acts.

They are an important element of any relationship and can actually convey your thoughtfulness more effectively than any expensive gift. And just like that, you’ll be able to create more positive connections.

While you don’t have to spend all your time attempting to win over every person who crosses your path, knowing how to draw people into your orbit can be useful.

TikToker Francesca (@francescapsychology) is explaining how to make people instantly like you through just five small gestures.

Number one: fill up their drink glass before yours. This simple gesture can go a long way. It shows that you are well-mannered and care about others. Having good manners is also a sign of courtesy and respect. It will help you be able to interact more positively with others.

Number two: pick up the check for something small, like a coffee. When you graciously offer to pay for someone else’s coffee, you demonstrate class and consideration.

Number three: include them in the conversation. Nothing will do the trick quite like asking them questions. Not only are you asking questions, but you must also listen closely to their answers.

Giving them the opportunity to express themselves with you will help build your rapport. Plus, it shows that you are curious to learn more about them, which basically makes you likable by default.

Number four: send them a text following your meeting. The gestures don’t stop once you’re no longer face-to-face with someone. You can mention that you had a great time with them or tell them to let you know when they arrived home safely.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.