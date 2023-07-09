She’s Fed Up With Having To Share A Car With Her Older Sister, Especially Since Her Sister Leaves Fast Food Wrappers All Over The Place

Growing up with a sibling who is a lot messier than you can be frustrating, especially if you have to share things and spaces.

One teenager is fed up with her messy older sister, whom she has to share a car with.

She’s 15-years-old and is learning how to drive. Her parents don’t want her practicing in one of their cars, so she has to use her 19-year-old sister’s car. Her parents give her sister all the gas money she needs in exchange for letting her use her car.

Unfortunately, her older sister is very messy.

“My sister and I have very different standards of cleanliness,” she explained.

“Her room is always messy, she has no problem re-wearing clothes, she sleeps with our dog, she doesn’t wash her face, and she only washes her hair like once or twice a week.”

To make matters worse, her older sister loves eating in her car and often leaves behind a yucky mess.

Her sister is only 4’10” and has a booster seat car insert. The other day, when she got in her car, she found sesame seeds rolling around in it.

She also finds a lot of fast food wrappers in her sister’s car and has seen her park in front of their house only to eat a bunch of food inside her car. While it is her sister’s car, the least she could do is clean up after herself!

