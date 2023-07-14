She’s Heartbroken And Angry That Her Brother And His Wife Announced Their Pregnancy Two Weeks After She Lost Her Baby

I’ve heard that one of the biggest emotional hurdles a couple struggling to have a baby faces is seeing other people in their lives get pregnant very easily.

One woman got angry at her brother after finding out about his wife’s pregnancy two weeks after having to tragically terminate her own.

She’s married and has been trying to have a baby with her husband for over a year. They’ve seen many doctors, and she’s even had to go to a hypnotist to try and stop obsessing over pregnancy.

A few months ago, just as she and her husband were about to start IVF, she got pregnant. They were over the moon, but things took a horrible turn.

Halfway through her pregnancy, she and her husband had to terminate the pregnancy because their baby’s brain was not developing properly, and it would’ve had no chance of surviving once born.

She ended up having to give birth to the baby early in order to let it go safely, and it was the hardest thing she and her husband had ever had to do. No words can explain what that was like for them, and they’ll never be the same.

“Entering into a hospital pregnant and leaving with nothing but a box of paperwork and some pills is an unspeakably terrible trauma I wouldn’t wish upon anyone,” she said.

Two weeks after losing her baby, she was just barely beginning to feel like herself again and get out of bed. But then, she found out that her brother and his wife were expecting their second child and were seven weeks pregnant. Her mother broke the news to her since her brother didn’t want to tell her directly.

At first, she was heartbroken to hear this news. Then, she became angry.

