She’s No Longer Attracted To Her Boyfriend Because He Constantly Leaves Their Toilet A Mess And Has Terrible Hygiene

This 30-year-old woman has a boyfriend a year older than her, and they have been dating for the last 3 years.

Unfortunately, she has lost all the attraction she had for her boyfriend because he constantly leaves their toilet a mess, and he has terrible hygiene.

She’s at the end of her rope dealing with this, and she has attempted to speak to him multiple times.

They even came up with a solution together; they have disinfecting wipes sitting right next to the toilet so he can clean up after himself.

They even tried to buy a bidet, but nothing has truly helped her boyfriend to keep their bathroom and himself more clean.

“I have had this conversation at least 6 times – usually he is defensive at first, then embarrassed, then he cleans it more for a while, then it just degrades again,” she explained.

“Honestly, it feels like I am with someone who genuinely doesn’t care about himself anymore and is fine being – for lack of a better word – gross. When I met him, he showered twice a day. Now, it’s maybe every 2 or 3 days – and he’s a big, active guy, so it really needs to be at least once a day.”

“Especially because he apparently is not cleaning [himself] very well. It is at the point where I can smell a lingering odor on all the soft surfaces he uses in our house. Our house even has a smell to it on hot days. I am heartbreakingly disgusted by my home, my life, and, ultimately, him.”

So, she’s just not attracted to her boyfriend anymore. That attraction she had for him has disappeared, and she knows she can’t get it back.

