She’s Refusing To Attend Her Brother’s Child-Free Wedding Because She Doesn’t Want To Leave Her Daughter, Who Was Recently Diagnosed With Epilepsy, With A Babysitter

This 25-year-old woman’s brother, who is 20, will be tying the knot with his 19-year-old fiancée in just two weeks. But she and the rest of her family only found out about the wedding over this past weekend.

Both the ceremony and reception will be occurring at the bride’s father’s estate. And despite the fact that they had only just heard about the nuptials, she is still happy for her brother.

“I don’t really interact with his fiancée much,” she admitted, “But she seems nice and makes my brother happy. So good for them.”

In addition to the late notice for the wedding, though, her brother also informed her that the event would be child-free.

Now, she realizes that the decision not to invite kids is entirely up to her brother and his soon-to-be wife.

However, she doesn’t think she will be able to attend– even though the thought of not being there for her brother’s big day breaks her heart.

This is primarily because her 2-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with epilepsy, a condition she has also battled most of her life. So, she knows that things will likely get worse before they get better.

“We are going through tests, medication changes, etc., and the venue is over three hours away. I am completely uncomfortable leaving my daughter for that long,” she explained.

She told her brother about this, too, and he wound up feeling pretty hurt. He even believed that she was punishing him for having a child-free wedding, which he claimed he was entitled to.

