She’s Refusing To Let Her Sister Wear Their Late Mother’s Custom Wedding Gown Because She Inherited It And Doesn’t Want The Dress To Be Altered To Fit Her Sister

This woman’s mother worked in the fashion industry for a very long time and was an extremely talented seamstress. So, when her mother married her father, her mom’s employer decided to design and create a gorgeous wedding gown for her mom as a present.

“The dress is stunning,” she said.

“I know it sounds hyperbolic, but it’s honestly a work of art– hand-embroidered, hand-beaded, the whole nine yards.”

Then, before her mother passed away, all of her mother’s possessions were split up based on her and her sister’s personalities. On top of that, her mom was extremely clear in her will about who should inherit what.

So, she was ultimately gifted her mother’s wedding dress; meanwhile, her sister received her mom’s jewelry, including the pieces her mom had worn at her wedding.

But, more recently, her sister got engaged. Then, she was ultimately asked to gift her mom’s wedding dress to her sister for the big day.

Honestly, though, she flat-out told her sister no for a variety of reasons.

First of all, the gown was specifically gifted to her. Plus, it is one of the sole remaining meaningful possessions that she has from her mom.

Secondly, she claimed that her sister is between three and four sizes larger than her mother.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.