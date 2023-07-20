She’s Sharing Her List of Hilariously Bizarre Questions To Ask On A First Date In Order To Help Break The Ice

Dating can be scary, especially when you’re meeting with someone you’ve never interacted with before. It helps to have some kind of handy conversation starter to ease the first date jitters.

TikToker Paige (@paigeferg) is sharing a list of bizarre questions to ask that are pretty hilarious and can help break the ice. They might even help you create a bonding experience and land you a second date!

Questions About Their Childhood

Did you have an imaginary friend growing up? What animated characters did you have a crush on when you were a kid?

What job did you want as a kid? What kind of person were you in high school? Were you bullied as a kid? What was the name of your childhood stuffed animal, and what does it look like now?

Questions About Their Health

How many bones have you broken, and why? How’s your eyesight? Do you have any interesting health issues or diagnoses? What’s the craziest thing that landed you in the hospital?

Questions About Death

What do you want people to do with your body when you die? What do you think is the best way to die? How do you want to die?

